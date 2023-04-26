‘Tinubu Returned With Charging Port’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has alleged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, returned to Nigeria with a charging port to prevent his health from failing.

Naija News reported that an object that appears to look like the peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) was spotted on the lower left arm of Tinubu, as he returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on Monday.

While the viral photos generated outrage on social media, neither Tinubu nor any of his spokespersons have debunked or confirmed that the President-elect had undergone medical treatment abroad and came back with a tube.

Reacting via his Twitter page, Charly Boy said it would be catastrophic if the pictures were true.

He wrote, “Wahala wahala wahala. I hear say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu don come back & that he now has a charging port in case battery runs down. Is it true?”

How Tinubu Got Guinean’s Citizenship

Meanwhile, an Ambassador of African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, Ousmane Yara, on Sunday revealed how the Nigeria President-elect, Bola Tinubu was made a citizen of Guinea.

Yara in an interview with Daily Sun in a highbrow Abuja hotel on Sunday also spoke on the relationship between Tinubu and a former president of Guinea, Alpha Conde.

The Guinean, while speaking on a viral video showing Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a helicopter belonging to the Guinean government, said the video was recorded in 2016.

He claimed that Tinubu at the time had visited Guinea as a guest of former President, Conde during the country’s independence anniversary celebration.