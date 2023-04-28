EPL Promotion: Nigerian Billionaire Mmobousi Congratulates Sheffield United

Dozy Mmobousi, a Nigerian software tycoon, who has been pushing to buy Sheffield United, has congratulated the club after gaining promotion to the English Premier League.

Sheffield United returned to the Premier League after defeating West Brom 2-0 on Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

The Blade have been in the Championship for two seasons struggling to the elite league in English football. It is believed that the appointment of coach Paul Heckingbottom made it easier for the financially trapped club to gain promotion.

Before they went down to the Championship, Sheffield United played in the Premier League for two straight seasons and went down at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

After their return to the Premier League was confirmed, Mmobousi took to his verified Twitter Page to wish the team well as they return to the elite division after two seasons in the second tier.

He wrote, “A heartfelt toast to Sheffield United on your amazing promotion to the Premier League. The performance against West Brom is proof that dedication and hard work truly pay off. I look forward to witnessing your triumphs in the top flight”.

The Nigerian businessman has acknowledged that he is an avid supporter of the team as he commenced his takeover push for the club in 2022.

To assist the financially challenged Sheffield in meeting their obligations, he is rumored to have invested up to £9 million in the Blades since November last year. He did this in the hopes that his delayed buy-out would be approved early in 2023.