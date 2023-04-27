How Late TB Joshua’s Widow Was Treated Abroad During Her First Crusade Visit

Wife of popular televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua also known as TB Joshua, Evelyn was received and treated with care after she arrived in Spain for a two-day crusade.

It was gathered that locals gathered at Adolfo Suarez International Airport in Madrid holding the Nigerian and Spanish flags and placards with the inscription, ‘Welcome, Pastor Evelyn Joshua to our nation Spain.’

Some of them presented gifts and flowers to her, while children entertained her with traditional Spanish dance moves.

The cleric shook hands with some of her well-wishers as her car drove off slowly.

SCOAN announced its leader’s arrival in Spain with photos and videos posted on social media quoting its late founder Prophet TB Joshua, who said: “In order for this generation to accept Jesus Christ, they must see proof that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.”

It added, “The time has come for the nation of Spain to experience the power of the Holy Spirit in a tremendous way. Witness the arrival of Pastor Evelyn Joshua in the nation of Spain, as she is warmly received by multitudes waiting in anticipation for a touch from Heaven that will change their lives for good, in the name of Jesus Christ.”

It is Evelyn’s first crusade outside the shores of Nigeria since taking the reins at the Lagos-based megachurch in September 2021 after the death of her husband.