Sokoto Governor-elect Inaugurates 108 Member Transition Committee

Sokoto State Governor-Elect, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has inaugurated a transition committee of one hundred and eight (108) members ahead of his taking over from Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The committee, chaired by Ambassador Abubakar Sani Makaman Sokoto, and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mohammed Idris Gobir as deputy chairman, are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a smooth transition from the outgoing administration to the incoming.

Former permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adire, is named as the committee secretary, Naija News understands.

In his remark during the inauguration ceremony yesterday, the Governor-elect, Aliyu Sokoto, said members of the committee were drawn from various sectors of human endeavours to serve in the committee due to their wealth of experience, honesty and track record of service.

“This is to notify the general public, for general information, that I have inaugurated the approved Transition Committee for the smooth taking over of my Incoming Administration from my outgoing predecessor Governor Aminu Waziri Tsmbuwal,” the Governor-elect said.

The term of reference of the committee, according to the Governor-elect, is to work hand in hand with the committee set up by the outgoing administration in collation and documentation of all documents made available to members of the committee by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all assets and liabilities concerning the outgoing administration ahead of 29th May 2023.

He explained that the committee would also obtain and analyze reports from MDAs on all ongoing projects/programmes concerning the level of execution/fiscal profile and constraints.

Also, part of the committee’s term of reference is to prepare a comprehensive road map for the successful taking over from the outgoing administration before May 29th.

Naija News understands the Committee is also mandated to organize a befitting swearing-in ceremony in collaboration with the outgoing administration’s transition committee and any other effort to ensure that the incoming administration makes a quick and laudable start.