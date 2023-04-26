10th National Assembly: Tinubu Meets Kyari Behind Closed Doors

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has met behind closed doors with the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Naija News learned that Tinubu met with Kyari at his Asokoro residence in Abuja to mark the beginning of consultations on the party’s choice for the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and other key seats.

A source who spoke with The Punch said the meeting is expected to be followed by a series of engagements with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, APC lawmakers-elect, and aspirants for the NASS principal officers.

He added that Tinubu is meeting only relevant politicians and lawmakers that he is obviously going to work with after his inauguration on May 29.

He stated, “Asiwaju and the party know they have a short time before the inauguration hence the need to commence an early negotiation. As you must have observed, the president-elect is meeting only relevant politicians and lawmakers that he is obviously going to work with after his inauguration on May 29.

“I believe all these moves are to ensure the APC leadership does not witness a repeat of the coup that brought in Saraki-Dogara leadership. We trust in him to be different from the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari because of his proven track record.”