10th Speakership: Tinubu, Betara Hold Closed-Door Meeting

A lawmaker contesting for the office of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Muktar Betera Aliyu on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News learnt that Aliyu met with Tinubu behind closed-door to seek his support and endorsement.

Aliyu who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, House of Reps members-elect, former lawmakers and other stakeholders.

A video released by Aliyu’s media office showed Tinubu holding Betara’s hand as he led him into the inner room for discussions.

Aliyu visited the President-elect at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following his return from France to the country.

Also seen in the video alongside Betara were the outgoing Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; and other loyalists of the President-elect.

There had been intense lobbying for positions in the 10th National Assembly and also the cabinet of the President-elect following his return to Nigeria.

Tinubu is expected according to new laws to appoint members of his cabinet, not more than sixty days after taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari.