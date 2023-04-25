Senate Presidency: Campaign, Lobbying Intensifies As Aspirants Awaits Tinubu’s Decision

The arrival of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, seems to have aroused more tension as the jostle for principal positions in the incoming 10th National Assembly heats up.

Naija News gathered that while aspirants contesting for the seat of the Senate President awaits the president-elect and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to take a decision on zoning, campaigning and lobbying has intensified.

More alliances and caucus are being formed within lawmakers to support aspirants of their choice, especially on the side of the new members-elect.

While some of the aspirants have rooted for regional considerations, others pushed for open contests, arguing that competence, party loyalty, and experience must not be sacrificed for the sentiment.

It was learnt that Tinubu’s absence and the silence of the APC caused more tension due to the silence on the issue of zoning.

However, with the arrival of the president-elect, hope beams that a decision on zoning might be communicated soon for aspirants to know their faith.

This online news platform gathered from Daily Trust that sources close to the president-elect have speculated that he would hold, in a couple of days, a meeting between key stakeholders of the party to take a decision on the zoning of the National Assembly leadership positions.

Those eyeing the position of the Senate President include Senators Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Abdul-Aziz Yari (Zamfara West); Sani Musa (Niger East); Ali Ndume (Borno South), Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).