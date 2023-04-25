Empress Njamah Blasts Critics Over Romantic Relationship With Notorious Scammer

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has slammed those criticizing her romantic relationship with notorious criminal, Josh Wade, whose real name has been identified as Nicholas Jack Davis.

Naija News reports that the Liberian National Police on Monday, April 24, 2023, confirmed the arrest of Empress’s ex-lover, saying that over 20 women have lodged complaints about his crimes.

In the wake of the arrest, some netizens had faulted the thespian for dating the suspect, stressing she does not have a taste for good men.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, the thespian applauded some women she had encouraged to speak up on the issue, saying the hypocrites online prevent many people from sharing their experiences.

Empress Njamah noted that she might have lost everything, including her valuables, savings, Visas, and cars but she is thankful for her life.

She also expressed appreciation to those who had shown her love and support during the nude photos saga.

She wrote, “When you touch a child of grace, you will be disgraced, never ever underestimate the power of prayer, talk less and do more, and never be washed to tell your story, women are strong beings.

“Hypocrites make una rest, one strong woman can change the narrative, walk with your head up high, he without sin cast the first stone, to all the victims I encouraged to speak out, you are all heroes, so many victims but vultures n social media won’t allow them to speak out.

“Fake people everywhere, I set a lot free that’s my joy, I may have lost my entire savings, cars, and international passport (with visas) valuable but not my life. Our stories will be told someday, we are superwomen, today the world showed that true love exists.

“This is just the beginning, if I have the love of 88 percent the remaining 2 percent this victory is for you, only a fool will say there is no God. We move, thanks for the genuine love so far, women you are strong, am not the type to chase clout and you know this, I have a lot to say and educate most of you but with time Una go get sense,I will never take this LOVE for granted.”