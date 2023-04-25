Adeleke Visits Dilapitated Osun House In Lagos (Photos)

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has decried the deplorable condition of the state property located at No 18, Femi Okunnu Road, former Cooper Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Speaking on Monday during an on-the-spot assessment of the Osun House, Adeleke expressed sadness over the deplorable condition of the facility which has no functional generating set or running pipe-borne water and other necessary utilities.

The governor decried the lackadaisical attitude of the management toward the proper maintenance of the property and the collection of service charges from the occupants.

Adeleke stated that the building was purchased by the first executive governor of the state, the late Isiaka Adeleke, to serve as a liaison office.

He vowed that his administration will reclaim the facility which has been leased, adding that he would set up a committee to carry out a proper investigation to resuscitate the dilapidated property.

He said”: “This property was purchased by my late brother, the first Executive Governor of Osun State as a liaison office. When I became the Governor, I made it a point of duty to have an on-the-spot assessment of all the state property located in different places. I visited the one in Abuja and work is ongoing on it.

“I must be sincere with you, I am not happy with the deplorable condition of this facility which has no functional generating set or running pipe-borne water and other necessary utilities, it is rather unfortunate that the management is still collecting service charges from the occupants.

“I am so passionate about this building, this is why I’m going to set up a committee to investigate everything about this place and after that, we are going to work out a modality to reclaim it for the benefit of the state.

“I learned that the building has been leased out. We want to know where the proceeds are being remitted.

“I want to promise you that I’m going to visit other places where Osun State Government has assets and ensure those converted to personal gains by some people are reclaimed.”

Naija News recalls that the governor also paid an unscheduled visit to the Osun House in Abuja where he complained in the same manner.

The facility had been left dilapidated and the Governor Adeleke had blamed previous administrations for their attitude towards the state property.