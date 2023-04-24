Reality Star, Miracle Passes Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane Exam

Big Brother Naija Season 3 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, has finally passed his flight instructor exam.

The reality star and pilot via his Instagram shared the news, where he also hailed his recent success.

The test result screenshot uploaded showed the reality aced his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

He expressed his happiness at being able to play Grand Theft Auto currently in peace.

“I CAN NOW GO AND PLAY GTA IN PEACE!”.

D’banj Mocks Nigerian Idol Contestant Who Performed Wizkid’s Song

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has ridiculed a contestant at the ongoing Nigerian Idol Season 8.

Naija News reports that during one of the show’s episodes, a contestant attempted to perform Wizkid’s hit song “Reckless” from his album, ‘Made in Lagos‘.

However, the performance was considered a mess by the judges, Simi, Obi Asika, and D’banj, as the rendition fell short of their expectations.

While Simi and Obi Asika were laughing, D’banj did not hold back his thoughts as he expressed displeasure over the performance.

He told the contestant that he is not just a star but a disaster.