‘You Are Disaster’ – D’banj Mocks Nigerian Idol Contestant Who Performed Wizkid’s Song

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has ridiculed a contestant at the ongoing Nigerian Idol Season 8.

Naija News reports that during one of the show’s episodes, a contestant attempted to perform Wizkid’s hit song “Reckless” from his album, ‘Made in Lagos‘.

However, the performance was considered a mess by the judges, Simi, Obi Asika, and D’banj, as the rendition fell short of their expectations.

While Simi and Obi Asika were laughing, D’banj did not hold back his thoughts as he expressed displeasure over the performance.

He told the contestant that he is not just a star but a disaster.

Dotun: Nigerian Singer, Dbanj In Fresh Scandal

Meanwhile, media personality, Kayode Ojuolape Oladotu professionally known as Dotun has called out Nigerian singer, Dbanj and his family for allegedly attempting to “pervert the course of justice”

This is coming after the wife of Dotun, Omotayo, recently sought divorce based on allegations of forced abortion, Naija News understands.

The OAP’s wife also accused her partner of domestic violence and emotional abuse.

Speaking about the development, Dotun who is married to Omotayo, Dbanj’s sister via his Instagram page on Friday, called out the singer and his family for fabricating lies to the press and the police.

He further vowed to expose how wicked, deceitful, and despicable the singer and his entire family are.

He wrote: “I have been quiet for the past two years…