‘I Never Regretted Voting For Him’ – Reactions As BBNaija’s Miracle Graduates From Aviation School, Becomes Certified Pilot
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has completed his training at an aviation school in the United States and is now a certified pilot.
He excitedly shared the news with his fans on social media via his Instagram page, posting a video from inside the cockpit of a plane where he received guidance and instructions from the flight assistant.
Miracle additionally posted a photo of his certificate on his Instagram story.
Following the development, netizens have reacted to the video posted.
See the reactions below.
@GiovanniRolinho wrote: “The most intelligent and noble housemate to ever come out of BBN.”
@Ashkaf46 wrote: “Wow💃💃 congratulations to him🥰🥰 glad he finally accomplished his dream and put bbn money to good use 👏👏👏”
@omo_olla wrote: “The only and functioning deserved winner, many said he has faded off, I just laugh at them cus many bbn fans no really get a sense, na emotions and beauty them Dey use choose a fave.”
@umakazii wrote: “The most intelligent and deserving winner. He said he wanted to win and fund his studies. Look at him today 🥂”
@SimonAkor15 wrote: “So far, one of the few BBN winners wey get sense is Miracle.”
@Ifyfaith245 wrote: “My fave❤️❤️❤️. I am so proud of him and happy for him. He set his mind to it and blocked everything form of distraction.”
@AbdulraufKhamiz wrote: “Stay focused and determined and Pray hard as well; you shall succeed later. School is never a scam.”
@mz_uju wrote: “I never regretted voting for him❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️“