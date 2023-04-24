Object Looking Like The PICC Line Spotted On Tinubu As He Lands In Abuja

An object that appears to look like the peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) was spotted on the lower left arm of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on Monday.

Naija News reports that Tinubu arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday to the cheers of supporters.

The media director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed his return in a video shared on Twitter.

Onanuga posted a video of Tinubu alighting from a plane and wrote: “Jagaban lands in Abuja!”

Onanuga had earlier noted that the President-elect was on vacation in France, but his long absence has led to rumours about his health, with many alleging that the former governor fell ill after the March 18 governorship and State Assembly and was flown to France for medical treatment.

However, despite the denials, recent photos of Tinubu in Abuja on Monday evening show that the former governor may have been hospitalized and probably recovering.

According to health.org, a PICC line is a type of central line called a central venous catheter. It is like an intravenous (IV) line. But it is much longer than a regular IV and goes up to a vein near or inside the heart. The other end of the PICC line stays outside the body, usually where the arm bends. It may divide into more than one line. The end of each line is covered with a cap.

