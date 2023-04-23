Tinubu’s Cabinet: Will President-Elect Give Appointment To Opposition? – APC Chieftain Clarifies

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, explained in his understanding over the weekend what President-elect, Bola Tinubu, meant when he said his administration would be a government of national competence.

Naija News understands there are speculations that Tinubu will appoint non-card-carrying members of the APC into his cabinet.

The rumoured report has since raised concerns among party chieftains ahead of the May 29 swearing-in of the new administration.

Speaking, however, during an interview with The PUNCH during the weekend, APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said Tinubu’s intention must have been misconstrued.

Ibrahim warned that recruiting cabinet members outside the APC would send a wrong message that the ruling party was full of incompetent persons.

“Are we saying there are no competent people in the APC? Just because the president-elect mentioned a ‘government of national competence’, some persons are inferring that he wants to bring in people from the opposition. I think they are getting it wrong. It is akin to saying the entire APC is incompetent. That is incorrect. The APC is full of competent people,” the party chieftain reportedly said.

We Believe In Tinubu’s Capacity To Build Nigeria- Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is confident of the capacity of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to build Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Yari stated this on Friday while addressing journalists at his residence in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara area of the state.

Yari also urged all Muslims, and Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious differences, to pray for Tinubu to succeed and continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator-elect further appealed to APC members to be calm and law-abiding because the party has blueprints to build the country.

He said: “We should pray for Allah’s guidance and support for our president-elect to execute meaningful development for Nigerians.

“We believe in Tinubu, we are confident of his capacity to build Nigeria.

“The APC as a party has blueprints to build Nigeria.”

Yari also urged residents of the state to support the state government and security agencies in addressing security challenges.

He added: “I am using this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the government at all levels and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

“Authorities should be allowed to do their jobs toward addressing security challenges facing our communities.”