We Believe In Tinubu’s Capacity To Build Nigeria- Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is confident of the capacity of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to build Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Yari stated this on Friday while addressing journalists at his residence in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara area of the state.

Yari also urged all Muslims, and Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious differences, to pray for Tinubu to succeed and continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator-elect further appealed to APC members to be calm and law-abiding because the party has blueprints to build the country.

He said: “We should pray for Allah’s guidance and support for our president-elect to execute meaningful development for Nigerians.

“We believe in Tinubu, we are confident of his capacity to build Nigeria.

“The APC as a party has blueprints to build Nigeria.”

Yari also urged residents of the state to support the state government and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

He added: “I am using this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the government at all levels and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

“Authorities should be allowed to do their jobs toward addressing security challenges facing our communities.”