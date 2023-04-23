Timeless Album Not Going Away – Davido Replies Bedridden Media Personality

Nigerian singer, Davido has responded to media personality, Samuel Otigba who wanted to go to the singer’s Timeless concert in Lagos despite being sick and bedridden.

Otigba had on Sunday shared a video of himself on his sickbed while playing one of Davido’s songs from the album Timeless.

“I’ve begged this woman to let me go for Davido’s timeless concert today after my surgery yesterday. Of course, you know the answer. I requested for this song while anaesthesia was still kicking my ass after the successful surgery. I love this song,” Otigba wrote.

Davido, however, urged him to rest, noting that the album is not going away as it is “Timeless.”

“Get ur rest and get well soon! Remember this album is #Timeless it ain’t going NOWHERE!!” The singer tweeted.

The concert is billed to hold at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Sunday, April 23.

Davido has already promised an unforgettable experience at the 50,000-capacity venue while stressing that all security measures had been put in place towards a successful and eventful show.

“People don’t even know that TBS is the safest place to have a show and that we are doing this so that a lot of negative impressions can be erased,” he told the press ahead of the show.

“I give you my word and that of the commissioner of police of Lagos who has pledged adequate support towards enforcing law and order during and after the show.”