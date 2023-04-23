APC’s Binani Too Desperate For Power – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has slammed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded election in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani).

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, had declared Binani the “winner” of the election despite the collation of results from the supplementary poll still ongoing.

Despite the rejection of the result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Binani made an “acceptance speech.”

Speaking to New Telegraph, Sagay accused the APC gubernatorial candidate of alleged desperation.

He stated that Binani’s conduct during the controversial poll posed a serious threat to the nation’s democracy.

According to him, the guber candidate, alongside others indicted in the “embarrassing” and “shameful” outing, should be investigated and prosecuted.

Sagay said: “It was a shameful spectacle. Very depressing; shameful! A major attack on our democracy, embarrassing that a Senator would be involved in that.

“She is so desperate for power that she is ready to condone vicious breach of our Constitution, and set us back in our democracy.

“It’s a huge disgrace, which spits on the face of this country with shame, that we could have a thing like that in Nigeria.

“It’s a huge shrink, and if people like that are many, if they multiply themselves into a few more, they can overthrow our democracy.”

Asked to make recommendations, Sagay said: “So, it should be looked at with the most rigorous glass…that is possible, to pick up every bit of thing that went wrong.

“And every aspect of those who participated in it, the police should go after them, and prosecute all of them, because it’s most embarrassing, very shameful.

“And they could have known that there is no way they could have gotten away with it. So, it was madness. But it’s embarrassing madness of this country.”