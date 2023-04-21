Twitter Removes Verification Badges Of Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Others

Microblogging platform, Twitter on Thursday removed the verification badges of the president-elect and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News gathered that the verification badge of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The mass removal of the blue tick which affected Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi has also affected reporters/journalists, celebrities and others.

A check on the handles of these political figures shows that the verification badges have disappeared.

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk had stated that people enjoying free verified Twitter accounts will lose their verification badges on April 20, 2023.

The development which has seen Tinubu, Obi and several others lose their verification badge may be connected to the non-payment of their verification subscription fee announced by Musk.

Elon Musk Removes Davido, Wizkid, And Burna Boy’s Verification Badges

The verification badges of Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have been removed from the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News reports that the latest development was discovered on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and it has generated concerns among followers.