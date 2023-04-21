Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 21st April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 21st April 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of the embattled Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari for his role in the controversies surrounding the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election.

The President also ordered the Inspector-General of Police to begin the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable of the suspended REC.

President Buhari’s directive was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on behalf of the SGF himself, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Furthermore, the President also directed the investigation of all security operatives involved in the controversies surrounding last Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammadu Saad Abubakar lll has announced the sighting of the new Moon of Shawwal at various places in Nigeria, signalling the end of the 2023 Ramadan fast.

The sighting of the moon was announced in a statement on Thursday night by the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto.

The Monarch said the decision was reached after the confirmation of the siting of the crescent of Shawwal, and therefore declared tomorrow Friday as the Sallah day in Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured that no security challenge would prevent a peaceful handover of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to a new democratically elected government come May 29, 2023.

The assurance was given on Thursday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami during a briefing at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The Military assured that there is nothing to be worried about over the rumours and threats that some people were planning to force an Interim National Government (ING) by preventing the May 29 transition programme from taking place.

According to Danmadami, security agencies have been effecting arrests of those committing crimes and moving weapons from one place to the other and won’t relent in ensuring nothing stops the peaceful handover from civilian to civilian rule come May 29.

The DHQ stressed that though the Police is the lead security agency as far as internal security is concerned, the military is fully ready to provide all the assistance needed to ensure everything goes on smoothly and successfully.

The Defence spokesperson, therefore, assured that there is no cause for alarm as everything is under control.

Governor Samuel Ortom-led government on Thursday reacted to the statement of the presidency on its effort in the security situation in the State.

The presidency in a statement released through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari claimed the security situation in Benue State is because of Governor Ortom’s stiff opposition to intervention.

In the statement, the presidency also mocked Governor Ortom for losing his senatorial bid in the election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

The Benue Government in a statement released through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur claimed that with the statement of the presidency, it is obvious that President Buhari’s government endorse the killing in the state by suspected Fulani militias.

The state government alleged that Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief empowered and emboldened the Fulani pastoralists in their expansionist agenda including killings.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced the constitution of a 13-man Presidential Inauguration committee comprising of eminent Nigerians to plan a week-long presidential inauguration event that will usher him and his Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima in as the President and Vice-President of the country.

The former Lagos State governor is expected to be inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023.

Recall that the President-elect, Tinubu had initially forwarded the names of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun to Boss Mustapha to be included as his representatives in the Transition Committee.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the new appointments known in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has called for an investigation into the alleged 2 billion naira inducement which trailed the just-concluded Adamawa governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, on Sunday, declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, Aisha Dalhiru Binani, as the winner when the collation of results was still ongoing.

Following the development, there were claims that Yunusa-Ari is a sympathizer of the APC candidate and allegedly collected a bribe of N2 billion to make the controversial announcement.

However, Senator Binani denied bribing Yunusa-Ari with N2 billion to procure a favourable declaration as governor-elect, stating that the allegation is very bizarre and unfounded.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Falana said the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the bribery allegation.

He asserted that the denial by Senator Binani was not enough, stressing that the allegation must be investigated by the anti-graft agencies to know the truth and to ensure that all those who breached the law are prosecuted.

Falana said Yunusa-Ari and others involved in the declaration of Binani as the winner should be investigated and prosecuted, adding that Binani’s acceptance speech confirmed that she was party to the disarray.

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP PCC), Akin Osuntokun, has said the judiciary is responsible for the crisis rocking the party after the 2023 general elections.

Naija News recall that Justice Muazu of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on April 5 ordered the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, and other executive members to stop parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Following the court judgement, the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, declared himself the acting Chairman of the party and took over the party leadership.

However, a State High Court sitting in Benin, on April 6, restrained Labour Party and all its members from any suspension of Abure and other national officers till the determination of the motion on notice.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Osuntokun said the judgement which ordered the sack of Abure, and other national officers led to the crisis rocking the party.

He stated that there is no leadership tussle in the party other than the crisis created by the judiciary, adding that Abure remains the leader of the party.

The President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed his readiness to make Nigeria a better place by leading the charge to do what is right.

Tinubu also urged citizens to constantly seek to become a better version of themselves in patriotism, dedication to duty, and honesty.

Naija News reports the President-elect made his mind known in a statement on Thursday issued to celebrate the 2023 Eid-el-Fitri to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The former Lagos State Governor said the country is poised for a better, greater, and more prosperous country and he stands ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve in honour and dignity.

He added that the commitment to serve is one he has made and cannot afford to fail.

The statement wishes all Muslims in Nigeria and beyond happy Sallah celebration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted reports that the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State was rigged in favour of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

There are speculations that INEC officials deployed to supervise the gubernatorial election in the state collaborated with the incumbent governor to rig the March 18 poll after an alleged nocturnal visit to the state Government House before the election.

In a statement, however, on Thursday, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, denied the report saying the commission is not partisan.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of an Anti-Tinubu protester, Obiajulu Ujah, at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

In a ruling on Thursday, Magistrate Abdulazeel Ismail Muhammed said Ujah should be held in the facility for one month on observation to enable medical experts to determine the state of his mental health.

Naija News recalls that On March 31, Ujah caused a commotion on an Abuja-Lagos bound Ibom Air flight at the Abuja Airport when he threatened that President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would not be sworn in on May 29.

He was subsequently de-boarded and handed over to Airport security and arraigned in court for a criminal charge in a case marked CR/08/23 filed by the FCT Police Command.

While at the prison, the magistrate ordered that Ujah should be carefully examined by medical personnel and in writing, give the court, a report of the state of the mind of the defendant.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.