Rotimi Discloses He Is A Blood Relation Of Tiwa Savage

Nigerian-American singer and actor, Olurotimi Akinosho simply known as Rotimi, has claimed that he is related to Afrobeats star, Tiwa Savage.

According to Rotimi, Savage is his cousin.

The ‘Power’ star disclosed this in a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday.

He explained that he has been hiding the information for some time but was happy to finally disclose it.

He captioned the video, “We’ve been holding this secret for so long !!! So happy to share the vibes with everyone!”

Tiwa Savage was in the video, and confirmed that Rotimi is her cousin.

“Listen, I got a surprise mehn. Y’all never guess who my actual blood cousin is. You’ve got to paint this beautiful queen right now,” Rotimi said, pointing to Tiwa.

Tiwa Savage replied, “This is Tiwa, aka African Bad gyal, aka Mama Jamjam, aka Rotimi’s real cousin.”

The singers also confirmed that they have a collaborative song dropping soon.

Kidnap Attempt Made On Tiwa

Meanwhile, Tiwa recently confirmed that an attempt was made to kidnap her.

Her management team, Everything Savage Ltd, revealed this via a statement. They stated that the alleged conspirators are in police custody.

The statement shared on Instagram reads, “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.

“Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”