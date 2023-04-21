Mourinho, Ancelotti, Zidane Named On UEFA Advisory Council

The European Football governing body, UEFA has invited some prominent managers and former players to serve on the UEFA advisory council.

Some of the renowned football managers who have been named to the advisory council are the current manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, and the current coach of Roma Jose Mourinho.

Former manager of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, Netherlands head coach, Ronald Koeman, England’s head coach Gareth Southgate, and the head coach of Portugal, Roberto Martinez are also members of the council.

Retired football legends who are part of the Uefa advisory council include Petr Cech, former Czech Republic goalkeeper, Paolo Maldini, former Italy defender, Rio Ferdinand, former England defender, Luis Figo, former Portugal forward, and Robbie Keane, former Republic of Ireland striker.

According to a statement from the European football governing body, the newly formed Uefa advisory council will have its inaugural meeting on April 24.

During the proposed meeting, the members of the council are expected to discuss issues related to players’ conduct, handball rule, and video-assisted referee (VAR) technology.

The purpose of the assembly of the council is to provide an institutional and independent voice of experience and expertise on fundamental football-related topics, including the laws of the game, refereeing, match calendar, elite youth development, and player well-being, according to UEFA.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin added, “Uefa is delighted to see that the very ones who have shaped the game’s history with their talents and philosophy through decades are gathered again around our common goal – to protect the game of football and its essential values”.

Below are all the members of the UEFA advisory council:

Jose Mourinho, Roma’s manager

Eric Abidal, former France defender

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager

Gareth Bale, former Wales forward

Rafael Benitez, former Liverpool manager

Fabio Capello, former England manager

Petr Cech, former Czech Republic keeper

Rio Ferdinand, former England defender

Luis Figo, former Portugal forward

Robbie Keane, former Republic of Ireland striker

Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea manager

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands manager

Philipp Lahm, former Germany defender

Henrik Larsson, former Sweden striker

Michael Laudrup, former Denmark attacking midfielder

Paolo Maldini, former Italy defender

Roberto Martinez, Portugal’s manager

Juan Mata, Galatasaray midfielder

Predrag Mijatovic, former Montenegro forward

Gareth Southgate, England manager

Patrick Vieira, former France midfielder

Rudi Voller, former Germany striker

Javier Zanetti, former Argentina defender

Zinedine Zidane, former Real Madrid manager