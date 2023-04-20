UCL: What Guardiola Said After Bayern Vs Man City Match

After a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday, April 19, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, said his side is exhausted.

Naija News reports that Man City struggled to score a goal against Munich last night.

Yesterday, Erling Haaland ‘wasted’ a penalty spot that would have earned the English Premier League club an early lead against the host team.

However, Haaland later scored in the 57th minute of the match to give City a 4-0 lead on aggregate before Bayern Munich player, Joshua Kimmich netted an equalizer.

However, despite his side qualifying for the next round of the competition, Guardiola believed Man City is facing “exhaustion” in their bid to win multiple competitions.

“We are exhausted,” said Guardiola.

He added: “I don’t know how we recover to play against Sheffield United [in the FA Cup semi-final]. Now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday.

“Three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“We struggled in the first half. Upamecano broke all the lines down our left side, and we struggled with Coman. We were fortunate before the penalty miss, they had one or two chances, and anything could happen, but we defended really well.”

Naija News reports that Man City is four points behind Arsenal in the Premier League but has a game in hand, and they face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday. If City is to reach both major finals to have a chance of the treble, they will have to play another 13 fixtures this season.