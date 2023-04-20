‘Sue That Photographer Who Removed Your Eyebrows’ – Shehu Sani Mocks Dino Melaye

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that this comes after the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council took to Twitter to share his photo.

Melaye reiterated his commitment to liberate the state if elected as governor in the November gubernatorial election.

He captioned the photo: “Liberation”

Reacting to the post, Shehu Sani, faulted the photo editing and urged Melaye to sue the photographer for removing his eyebrows.

He wrote: “Distinguished, Sue That Photographer Who Removed Your Eyebrows”

Dino Melaye Fires Wike

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as an attention seeker.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Melaye said Wike has granted live media chat more than any other public officer in the world.

The former Kogi West Senator claimed that the Rivers governor likes attention because he wants to be talked about in the news at all times.

He said, “Wike is an attention seeker. He wants to be talked about in the news at all times.

“He has granted live coverage more than any other public officer in the world. He wants to do the ground-breaking of a project, he goes live. He wants to do foundation, he goes live, one single project five, six people will come and you create ceremonies and waste the taxpayers’ money of Rivers State.”