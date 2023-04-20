Nnamdi Kanu: They Are Planning To Murder Him With Biological Warfare – Sowore Makes Heavy Allegations

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has claimed that there is a plot to murder the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The AAC flag bearer claimed that there is a political warfare agenda to murder Kanu in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sowore made the claim while lamenting over the outbreak of Tuberculosis in DSS detention facility.

In a tweet, Sowore called for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom.

He wrote: “#FreeNnamdiKanuNow The surreptitious introduction of Tuberculosis into the DSS detention center means there is a biological warfare agenda intended to murder Nnamdi Kanu in detention after competent courts have granted him release from illegal detention.”

There Are Plans To Infect Nnamdi Kanu With Tuberculosis – Ejimakor

Meanwhile, Aloy Ejimakor, the special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has also alleged that there are plans to infect the IPOB leader with tuberculosis.

Ejimakor via his Twitter page on Monday made the allegation of exposing Kanu to the dreaded bacteria infection in his cell block.

He tweeted, “Today, my associate, Barr Mandela, met with Onyendu #MNK at the DSS.

“He reports that MNK directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nose-bleed yesterday & that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous.”

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection that usually attacks human lungs. It can also spread to other parts of the body, like brain and spine, and causedMycobacterium tuberculosis, according to Webmed.com

Nnamdi Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail in 2017 and treason.

He was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria in 2021, and despite court rulings discharging him, the federal government has refused to set him free.