APC Chieftain Speaks On Crisis Rocking Party, Says 10th NASS Zoning Technical

The National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Kekemeke, has stated that there is no crack in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Kekemeke was reacting to an open letter written by Salisu Lukman and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, calling for an urgent meeting of the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee .

Speaking to The Guardian, Kekemeke dismissed insinuations that the party is planning to remove the national chairman based on Lukman’s observations.

He said: “Let me say that Lukman is my very good friend, and he has contributed seriously to the growth of this party as a progressive institution. I also respect him as an activist politician and a defender of what he believes in. I do not agree that our internal challenges cannot be resolved internally.

“There is no crack in the NWC. The committee is composed of knowledgeable people, and we may not be thinking the same way. We are not supposed to be unanimous in our perspective in the way you imagine.

“Those who created the body did so with the aim to bring together people who will disagree to agree. It is normal for people to think differently just like Lukman did, but by the time we will meet, the majority will have their way.”

On the zoning of principal offices of the National Assembly, Kekemeke said it is a technical issue because it involves many stakeholders of the party.

He said: “The zoning of the National Assembly offices is something very technical and we need to pay attention to it because there are many critical stakeholders. We have the president-elect and vice president-elect, who are going to work with the lawmakers. We also have the National Assembly members themselves and we have the Progressives governors. The zoning of the principal officers of the National Assembly is not what the NWC alone can do or should do or will be allowed to do. I am aware that some background consultations are ongoing and in due course, a meeting will be called to address this.”