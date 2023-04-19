Nollywood Actress Escape Death While Filming On Movie Set

Nollywood Actress, Hadiza Abubakar, has expressed appreciation to her colleague, Mercy Johnson as she shared her near-death experience on a movie set.

Naija News reports that Hadiza, in a post via Instagram, revealed she almost drowned while everyone was watching at the film location with the assumption that she was acting.

According to her, only Mercy Johnson and the stuntman on set noticed she was gasping for breath and helped her out.

She wrote, “Almost drowned while filming on set yesterday, but everyone thought I was acting. It dawned on them after some seconds, and I was losing my breath.

“Thanks to Aunty Mercy Johnson and the stuntman who noticed after some seconds and helped me out.”

Mercy Johnson Tackles Nigerians Over Age Fraud

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson has tackled Nigerians over the popular age fraud trend.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram page to share a video of a fun outing with her children at a Lagos amusement park.

In the video, Mercy could be seen running alongside her youngest daughter, Divine, as she played around the bouncing castle.

In the video, Mercy could be seen running alongside her youngest daughter, Divine, as she played around the bouncing castle.