Mercy Johnson Tackles Nigerians Over Age Fraud

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has tackled Nigerians over the popular age fraud trend.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram page to share a video of a fun outing with her children at a Lagos amusement park.

In the video, Mercy could be seen running alongside her youngest daughter, Divine, as she played around the bouncing castle.

Speaking in the background of the video, the actress said that no matter how one reduces his/her age, age is not just a number but in bones.

She added that irrespective of claiming a younger age, one will realize their true age when they engage in a race competition with little children.

She captioned the video: “No matter how you reduce your age, age is not in the number ooo na bone e dey…Form 20yrs ooo but any day you follow small pikin do race

“You go know say 40yrs bone and 20yrs bone difference dey ……so much fun plus do you believe this park is in lagos? Will share in a bit once dem give me something”

Why I’m Very Protective Of My Kids

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson, recently revealed her biggest fear about her kids while explaining why she is very protective of them.

Naija News reports that the mom opened up during the latest episode of her show ‘Mercy Menu’ alongside veteran actress, Shaffy Bello.

Speaking on motherhood and acting, the actress said her biggest fear is her kids going through what she faced while growing up.

According to Mercy Johnson, her children come first in everything because she experienced difficult times and her past is the reason she is very protective of them.