Angry Youths Storm INEC Headquarters In Imo, Protest Results 

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, Imo state was stormed on Wednesday by some angry youths.

Naija News gathered that the protesters, who were from the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State went to INEC headquarters in Owerri to kick against the results declared by the commission for the Isu State constituency during the April 15 supplementary polls.

According to them, the results were same as when the supplementary election has not been conducted.

They alleged that the declaration of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Modestus Osakwe, in the area was faulty.

The leader of the protesting youths Fidelis Ibewuike said “Our election was declared inconclusive because the number of votes from polling units where the election did not hold was higher than the number of the leading party the PDP: Here are the facts: APC = 4,907 votes, PDP = 5,390 votes. These were the figures at the time election was declared inconclusive.

“INEC must review the fraudulent declaration of the results which returned the PDP’s candidate with a view of annulling it. The figures used in the declaration were not the figures from the supplementary election held Saturday, April 15th, 2023. Imo REC must instruct for the final collation of the results from the supplementary election and announce the winner from it without any further delay.

“From the figures gotten from our situation room in the collation exercise from our field agents, our candidate, Barr. Kingsley Ozurumba of the APC polled the highest of lawful votes and must be declared the winner of the exercise.

“Why was the APC and the PDP allocated the same number of votes as before the supplementary election as the newly declared results after the supplementary election?”