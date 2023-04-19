Alex Iwobi Reflects On His Time Under Coach Arsene Wenger

Nigerian versatile footballer Alex Iwobi said he thought former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was a genius during his spell under the French tactician.

In an interview with SuperSports, Iwobi discussed how Wenger was a man of few words, how the few times the veteran coach spoke felt like sorcery, and how he always appreciated the advice of the French icon.

“When I was training in the academy, he did not really say much, he is quite reserved, and when he speaks, he is like a wizard, everything just stops, you don’t even hear birds”, the 26-year-old midfielder said.

“There was a day I was training and I had like two shots and they just went over the bar, and he said, be patient, just take your time, and just hearing that from him, giving me advice, it was a big moment for me.”

On how he felt when he was about to sign for Arsenal, Alex Iwobi added, “I was excited to sign for Arsenal, my family had worked so hard for this, and I could tell my friends ‘I am playing for Arsenal,’ I was buzzing, it was a big club, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Alex Iwobi gained promotion to Arsenal’s senior team from the club’s football academy on July 1, 2015. Between then and August 8, 2019, when he decided to join Everton, the Nigerian international won one FA Cup and two Community Shields for the Gunners.

Under retired coach Arsene Wenger, Alex Iwobi played 98 games in all competitions in which he scored 9 goals. Before he left the club, he played 149 games and scored a total of 15 goals in all competitions.

Since he joined Everton for a transfer fee worth €30.40 million in 2019, Iwobi has managed to score 8 goals and provided 15 assists in 131 games in all competitions.