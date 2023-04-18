Hoodlums Nabbed For Extorting Student Of 150,000 Naira

Two hoodlums have been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for extorting a student, Yusuf Joseph, of 150, 000.

The hoodlums identified as Sodeeq Adegoke, and Abubakar Ajibola, both 24 were paraded at Osun Police command headquarters in Osogbo, yesterday.

Adegoke confessed waylaying the victim on the road and leading him to a deserted area inside the Government Reservation Area in the state capital around 11am last Friday.

He said: “We stopped his motorcycle and jumped on it, forced him to a deserted area in the GRA, where we forced him to transfer N150,000 into Ajibola’s account number.

“We’ve already spent 85, 000 on the money.

“We forced him to unlock his phone where we realized he had money in and forced him to transfer the money.”

However, Ajibola said he was not part of the attack, but the N150, 000 was actually transferred to his account.

The victim, who claimed the money was his school fee, said he was attacked by the duo