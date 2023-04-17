Police Reacts As DJ Chicken Begs For Life After Being Beaten Mercilessly

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday has asked brutalized Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Chicken to go to any nearby police station and report his assault by unknown individuals over the weekend.

Naija News reports that a video making the rounds over the weekend captured moments the controversial dj was seriously beaten.

The street DJ, in the video, could be heard begging one Abu Abel, saying in Yoruba, ‘I am your son’ as the group of boys assaulted him asking him to lie down.

Popular social media influencer and Naija News contributor, Pooja who shared the video and called on the security agency to arrest those involved in the assault.

He wrote: “Everyone involved in this should be arrested. What sort of nonsense is this? Even put on Live”

Reacting to the development, the police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Ben Hundeyin has been asked to monitor the case.

He further urged the assaulted dj to report the case so that the force can take action.

He said, “Let him reach out to me on my number 08037168147, and he can report the case to the nearby police station for necessary action. I have asked ben to monitor the case too.”