VIDEO: DJ Chicken Mercilessly Beaten, Begs For Life

A video of popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Chicken, being brutally beaten by unknown individuals has emerged online.

Naija News reports that the video making the rounds online was shared by popular social media influencer and Naija News contributor, Pooja.

The street DJ could be heard begging one Abu Abel, saying in Yoruba, ‘I am your son’ as the group of boys assaulted him asking him to lie down.

Pooja called on the security agency to arrest those involved in the assault.

He wrote: “Everyone involved in this should be arrested. What sort of nonsense is this? Even put on Live”

DJ Chicken Was Thrown Out Of Event After Getting Drunk

Meanwhile, DJ Chicken was recently thrown out of an event for constituting a nuisance.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in the Oyo State during a recent show.

The internet sensation reportedly drank a variety of unknown liquid substances while performing which intoxicated him and subsequently went berserk.

In the viral video, DJ Chicken could be seen being escorted off the stage as he continued to create a scene in the vicinity.

Some people at the event were also heard warning him against destroying their vehicles.