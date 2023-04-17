I Am Not INEC, Leave Me Alone – Obaseki Fires LP Candidate

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Oredo East State Constituency, Victor Igbineweka, not to drag him into his tantrums.

Speaking on Obaseki’s behalf in a statement to Naija News on Monday, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media Projects to the Edo State Governor, Crusoe Osagie, has warned Igbineweka to desist from dragging the good name of Obaseki into his tantrums over his electoral loss.

The governor’s aide expressed disappointment over the recent trend of individuals and other actors within Edo State who, instead of taking responsibility for their failures, resort to blaming Governor Obaseki.

According to him, “We are particularly appalled by the comments made by the Labour Party candidate for Oredo East State Constituency, Victor Igbineweka, in a viral video on social media. His malicious, distasteful, and false accusations against Governor Obaseki are nothing but a desperate attempt to appeal to emotions and drag the name of the governor into a matter he knows nothing about.”

He added: “Let it be known that Governor Obaseki is a man of unimpeachable character and a firm believer in the sanctity of free and fair elections as the bedrock of democracy.

“We must also emphasize that Governor Obaseki is not an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or the Nigerian Police Force nor is he a candidate in the House of Assembly election. If Mr. Igbineweka has any legitimate grievances, he should take them up with the appropriate authorities with credible evidence to support his claims, rather than resorting to baseless and distasteful comments.

“We strongly condemn his uncouth remarks and restate the governor’s commitment to promoting the welfare and well-being of the people of Edo State and upholding the principles of democracy.”