Obaseki Congratulates PDP Candidates In Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has congratulated candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their victory in the supplementary elections conducted last weekend by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that the electoral empire conducted supplementary elections in Edo State and other states on April 15, where polls were suspended during the 2023 general elections.

In the congratulatory letter signed by Obaseki, the PDP Governor commended INEC for ensuring a peaceful exercise and upholding the people’s wishes.

The governor also “Commended all Edo people who participated in the elections for comporting themselves responsibly during the exercise and ensuring the conclusion of the elections peacefully.”

“I applaud the tenacity of our candidates, Hon. Destiny Oghayerio Enabulele, member-elect of Ovia South West Constituency; Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, member-elect of Egor Constituency and Hon. Uyi Frank Omosigho, member-elect of Oredo East Constituency, for gaining the trust of the people to serve them in the Assembly. We are sure that this members-elect will uphold the best interest of their constituents as they carry out their assignment as legislators,” the statement added.

Obaseki noted that the candidate who emerged victorious in the poll, including youths and women, will make critical contributions to lawmaking and the advancement of the interests of all segments of the state.