Full List Of 109 Senators Elected Into 10th National Assembly

The election of Senators into the 10th National Assembly has been completed with the declaration of results of the supplementary polls held on Saturday, April 15.

Recall that the National Assembly elections were conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and held across the country on February 25, 2023.

The 10th Senate will be dominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has 60 seats, and the People Democratic Party (PDP) will lead the minority caucus with 35 seats.

The Labour Party (LP) has eight seats, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have two seats each, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Young Peoples Party (YPP) have one seat each.

Following the release of the results of the supplementary polls, below is the full list of the 109 senators elect.

APC SENATORS-ELECT

• Orji Uzor Kalu – Abia NortH

• Elisha Cliff Ishaku Adamawa North

• Godswill Obot Akpabio – Akwa Ibom N/West

• Umar Salihu Baba – Bauchi South

• Udende Memsa Emmanuel – Benue North East

• Titus Tartengar Zam – Benue North West

• Mohammed Tahir Monguno – Borno North

• Kaka Shehu Lawan – Borno Central

• Mohammed Ali Ndume – Borno South

• Williams Eteng Jonah Cross River Central

• Ekpenyong Asuquo – Cross River South

• Dafinone Ede Omueya – Delta Central

• Joel Onowakpo Ewomazino – Delta South

• Nwebonyi Onyeka Peter – Ebonyi North

• Eze Kenneth Emeka – Ebonyi Central

• Nweze David Umahi – Ebonyi South

• Okpebholo Sunday – Edo Central

• Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole – Edo North

• Fasuyi Cyril Oluwole – Ekiti North

• Bamidele Michael Opeyemi – Ekiti Central

• Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael – Ekiti South

• Mohammed Danjuma Goje – Gombe Central

• Osita Bonaventure Izunaso – Imo West

• Ndubueze Patrick Chiwuba – Imo North

• Abdulhamid Madori Ahmed – Jigawa North East

• Hussaini Babangida Uba – Jigawa North West

• Barau Jibrin – Kano North

• Nasir Sani Zangon Daura – Katsina North

• Dandutse Mutari Mohammed – Katsina South

• Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua – Katsina Central

• Isah Jibrin – Kogi East

• Sadiku Abubakar Ohere – Kogi Central

• Sunday Steve Karimu – Kogi West

• Umar Sadiq Sulaiman – Kwara North

• Salihu Mustapha – Kwara Central

• Oyelola Yisa Ashiru – Kwara South

• Sanni Wasiu Eshilokun – Lagos Central

• Abiru Mukhail Adetokunbo – Lagos East

• Idiat Oluranti Adebule – Lagos West

• Mohammed Sani Musa – Niger East

• Sani Bello Abubakar – Niger North

• Salisu Shuaib Afolabi – Ogun Central

• Daniel Justus Olugbenga – Ogun East

• Solomon Olamilekan Adeola – Ogun West

• Ipinasagba Emmanuel Olajide – Ondo North

• Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele – Ondo Central

• Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso – Ondo South

• Akintunde Yunus Abiodun – Oyo Central

• Buhari Abdulfatai – Oyo North

• Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun – Oyo South

• Diket Plang – Plateau Central

• David Jimkatu – Taraba South

• Ibrahim Geidam – Yobe East

• Ahmad Ibrahim – Lawan Yobe North

• Ibrahim Bomai – Yobe South

• Sahabi Ya’u – Zamfara North

• Abubakar Abdulaziz Yari – Zamfara West

• Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko – Sokoto North

• Ibrahim Gobir -Sokoto East

PDP SENATORS-ELECT

• Yaroe Binos Dauda Adamawa South

• Aminu Iya Abass Adamawa Central

• Bassey Aniekan Etim Akwa Ibom N/ East

• Akpan Ekong Samson Akwa Ibom South

• Abdul Ningi Bauchi Central

• Samaila Dahuwa Kila Bauchi North

• Agadaga Benson Sunday Bayelsa East

• Benson Friday Konbowei Bayelsa Central

• Henry Seriake Dickson Bayelsa West

• Patrick Abba Moro Benue South

• Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe C/River North

• Nwoko Chinedu Munir Delta North

• Ngwu Osita Enugu West

• Ibrahim Hassan Dakwambo Gombe North

• Yaro Anthony Siyako Gombe South

• Khabeeb Mustapha Jigawa S/West

• Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha Kaduna North

• Lawal Adamu Usman Kaduna Central

• Katung Sunday Usman Kaduna South

• Mohammed Adamu Aliero Kebbi Central

• Musa Garba Kebbi South

• Onawo Mohammed Ogoshi Nasarawa South

• Jiya Peter Ndalikali Niger South

• Fadeyi Oluwole Olubiyi Osun Central

• Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi Osun East

• Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere Osun West

• Napoleon Binkap Bali Plateau South

• Mwadkwon Simon Davou Plateau North

• Onyesoh Allwell Heacho Rivers East

• Mpigi Barinda Rivers South East

• Ipalibo Harry Banigo Rivers West

• Manu Haruna Taraba Central

• Isa Shaibu Lau Taraba North

• Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto South

• Ikra Aliyu Bilbis Zamfara Central

• Yahaya Abdullahi Kebbi North

LP SENATORS-ELECT

• Darlington Nwokeocha Abia Central

• Tony Nwoye Anambra North

• Victor Umeh Anambra Central

• Imasuen Neda Bernards Edo South

• Ezea Okechukwu Enugu North

• Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis Imo East

• Kelvin Chukwu Enugu East

• Ireti Heebah Kingibe FCT

SDP SENATORS-ELECT

• Godiya Akwashiki Nasarawa North

• Aliyu Ahmed Wadada Nasarawa West

NNPP SENATORS-ELECT

• Rufai Hanga Kano Central

• Kawu Sulaiman Abduraman Kano South

APGA SENATOR-ELECT

• Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe Abia South

YPP SENATOR-ELECT

• Ifeanyi Patrick Uba Anambra South