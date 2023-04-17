Buhari Celebrates Nollywood Actor, Bob-Manuel On His 60th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday wishes to veteran Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udoku ahead of his 60th birthday on April 18, 2023.

Naija News reports that Buhari in a statement on Monday, by Femi Adesina, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, rejoiced with the thespian who has held sway for many years, featuring in more than 200 movies.

The President lauded Bob-Manuel’s courage for delving into politics and public office, contesting elections in Anambra State, and working with three administrations as Senior Special Assistant, New Media, and Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism.

He also noted the influencing role of the actor in the structuring of the second-largest movie industry in the world, with a strong global presence and recognition, serving in various capacities as director, and producer.

President Buhari also expressed optimism that as Bob-Manuel clocks 60, his experience in the creative and entertainment industry will always be relevant, especially in mentoring younger people in career choices.

The President prayed for the well-being of the award-winning actor and his family.

What Buhari Did During His Trip To Mecca

In other news, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari did during his trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News recalls that Buhari departed Nigeria for the Arab country last week on an official and spiritual journey. His aides had shared photos of him earlier with other Muslim Ummahs observing prayers in the holy land.

Speaking about the President’s journey, Pantami disclosed that Buhari prayed and thanked Allah in the holy land for sustaining his administration and its success eight years after assuming office in 2015.

The Minister also said Buhari thanked Almighty Allah as he prepares to hand over the mantle of leadership to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.