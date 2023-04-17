What Buhari Did During His Trip To Mecca – Pantami Reveals

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari did during his trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News recalls that Buhari departed Nigeria for the Arab country last week on an official and spiritual journey. His aides had shared photos of him earlier with other Muslim Ummahs observing prayers in the holy land.

Speaking about the President’s journey, Pantami disclosed that Buhari prayed and thanked Allah in the holy land for sustaining his administration and its success eight years after assuming office in 2015.

The Minister also said Buhari thanked Almighty Allah as he prepares to hand over the mantle of leadership to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu the February 25th presidential election winner.

As earlier announced, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is expected to be sworn in on May 29.

Pantami on Sunday, however, told reporters that Buhari, while at the Museum in Mecca, “maintained that the spread of true knowledge of the religion of Islam is the most important task now facing global Muslims.

Naija News learnt that Buhari, accompanied by his aides, first visited Madinah, where he toured some historical religious places, including the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilisation in the city, as part of his engagement.

The Nigerian leader commended the Saudi government for deploying the latest technological tools in presenting the core of Islam, its lofty purposes, and qualitative teachings.

Pantami quoted Buhari in his statement on Sunday that the Muslim community needs a futuristic system, bringing knowledge and education into a new system that will make for a good understanding of the very features of the religion.

Giving further updates on the President’s trip, he said Buhari observed the five daily and Taraweeh prayers at the Masjid Nabawi before departing for Mecca via Jeddah late on Wednesday for the lesser pilgrimage.

The president, alongside his aides, some traditional rulers and religious leaders, performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

“The president, on April 11, saluted leading businessman and philanthropist Aliko Dangote as he marked his 66th birthday, wishing him a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday. He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation,” Buhari noted.

“May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation,” the statement added.

It was revealed further that Buhari, on Friday in Saudi Arabia, visited the elder statesman and patriarch of the Dantata family, Aminu Dantata, in his hotel to condole him over the demise of his wife, Rabi Dantata.

Recall that the Kano-based businessman lost his wife on April 9 at a medical centre in Saudi Arabia. In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari had earlier expressed sadness over the demise of Ms Dantata.

However, the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the visit to once again commiserate with the Dantata family over the demise of Ms Dantata.

The president said the deceased would be remembered for her compassion and philanthropy.