Atiku’s Ally, Sekibo Reacts To Suspension From PDP

The senator representing the South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, George Thompson Sekibo, has dismissed his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News earlier reported that the executives of the PDP in Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers announced the suspension of Seibo and other party chieftains over alleged anti-party activities.

Senator Sekibo dismissed the suspension as fallacious. He added that the authors and sponsors of the action were economical with the truth as they were merely acting a script intended to malign him.

Reacting through a statement signed by Alabo Barnabas Luckyn, his legislative aide, Sekibo said he was never involved in any form of anti-party activity since he joined the party in 1998 till date.

The senator stated that his loyalty to the party has been clear and transparent at all times including during the presidential and governorship elections, adding that he did pay his party membership subscription or dues as the facts clearly indicate.

Sekibo further said that as an aspirant for the governorship ticket of the party, his nomination form was validly completed, submitted with evidence of up-to-date record of payment of membership subscription dues, and endorsed by his Ward chairman.

He explained that as enshrined in the party constitution, allegations against a party member require him or her to be informed of such breach and for him to defend himself formally, adding that any action taken in breach of the party constitution is illegal and a nullity.

The statement added: “It is strange that at a time members of the PDP are closing ranks and striving to rebuild the party after the national and state elections some persons are seeking platforms for mischief to pull down leaders who have shown uncommon patriotism and labour in the affairs of the State and the party.

“Members of the PDP and the general public are therefore advised to discountenance the falsehood in the said announcement as Senator George Thompson Sekibo remains a lawful and bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party, in his Ward and up to the National levels.”