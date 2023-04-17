Adamawa Guber Election: Makinde, Arapaja Visit Fintiri

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taofeek Arapaja, have paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Naija News reports that the two PDP leaders visited Fintiri in Yola following the attempt to award victory in the ongoing state governorship election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

Recall that the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, had declared Binani as the winner of the election even though the results of 10 local governments were yet to be turned in to conclude collation.

However, the REC’s action was declared null and void by the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which recalled Yunusa-Ari and also suspended the collation exercise in the state.

Speaking with journalists during the visit on Monday, Makinde described the action of Yunusa-Ari as unimaginable and a shame.

He, however, urged the people of the state to remain calm as he expressed the belief that their wish would count.

“They should just keep calm. This will be resolved and their decision will be respected by the authorities,” he told reporters.

Asked about his view on the action of Yunusa-Ari, Makinde said: “It is unimaginable. It’s a shame really that somebody of that calibre will do something like that.

“But again, we have stories and we strive as we evolve in the process of getting people who will do certain things for us to be a little more vigorous. People like the current REC will have no place in our future democratic process.”

On his assessment of INEC on the conduct of the general elections, he said: “At least, in Oyo State, I know they did the right thing.

“So, I am saying to them so that (they) do what is right for our democracy and for the people to know that the process is being reformed and that reform should keep getting better.

“I know they will do the right thing. I’m almost certain of that.”