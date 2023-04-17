12 Times Mercy Aigbe Rocked Muslim Outfit For Bosslady Outing (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is going the extra mile for her husband, Kazim Adeoti, who is a Muslim, with her outfit representation.

Recall that Mercy, in the wake of the controversy surrounding her marriage in 2021, claimed that both Christians and Muslims are serving ‘the same God’ when many berated her over her religion.

In this article, Naija News highlights 12 times the thespian dressed like a typical Muslim woman and shared the beautiful photos on her Instagram page.

In the photos, the movie star donned classy embellished abayas, iro, and buba accompanied by headwraps in hijab fashion.

While some of the outfits seem to look alike, Mercy, who has good taste in fashion, strived to create a unique sense of style for the outfits.

Mercy Aigbe Officially Converts To Islam

Meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe, has officially confirmed her conversion to Islam.

The award-winning actress tied the knot with Kazim in a private ceremony on December 31st 2021 but kept it cool until she shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption “Throwback to a beautiful day. Blessed and Grateful.”

Despite their marriage, Aigbe had maintained her birthname until the last weekend when she confirmed during an interview that she now has an Islamic name.

Naija News understands that Aigbe revealed at a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, that she now goes by the name Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

In a now-viral video on social media, the actress introduced herself in her new faith saying: “Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H.”