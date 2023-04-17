10th NASS: Tinubu, APC To Decide Zone To Produce Senate President, Speaker This Week

Last Updated on 17 April 2023 by George Oshogwe Ogbolu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to decide the zone which would produce the Senate President and Speaker for the 10th National Assembly.

A source within the APC in Abuja who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the zone which will produce the Senate President is already being considered.

Another source stated that the ruling party is making consultations across the board.

He noted that APC would settle for competent and trusted persons that would run the affairs of the National Assembly, especially the Senate.

A further report has it that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is making wide consultations and will settle for a Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives who shares in his vision.

According to the source, part of the consideration is the experience and qualifications of the aspirants.

The ruling party is working to take a position this week before the issue degenerates to the point of confusion and disagreement within the party.

The APC source said, “You know that if we leave this zoning open for debates for too long, all kinds of interests will emerge, and there might be alliances that will not support the position of our party.

“We will, therefore, move by latest by midweek to decide where the pendulum swings before there will be recourse to primordial sentiments, such as religion and ethnicity.”

The party source further stated that zoning was “a political issue, the decision is most likely to tilt towards who brought what to the table,” adding that “there will be no jostling for positions if we did not the win election.”