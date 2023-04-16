Six Things To Know About Kebbi Governor-elect, Nasiru Idris Who Is A Teacher

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Idris, winner of the Kebbi State gubernatorial election.

Idris was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kebbi State, Professor Sa’idu Yusuf on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Naija News recalls.

The APC candidate defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.).

Nasiru polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bande Aminu, who scored 360,940 votes.

While declaring the APC candidate winner, the returning officer said, “I, Sa’idu Yusuf, returning officer of Kebbi State Governorship Election hereby declared Nasiru Idris of the APC winner of the governorship election having polled a total of 409,225 votes and having satisfying the requirements of the law.”

Below are six important things to know about the Governor-elect.

1. Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu) was born in Kebbi State, Nigeria.

2. He is a renowned educationist and trade unionist

3. He holds a Ph.D. in Education and has authored several academic papers on education and related fields.

4. Idris started his career as a teacher and rose through the ranks to become the National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), a position he currently holds.

5. He has also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

6. Idris is married with children.