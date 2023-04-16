Ogun Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo Retains His Seat

Following the conduct of the supplementary polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has retained his seat.

It will be recalled that the Ifo State Constituency 1, Unit 4 was cancelled due to over-voting during the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections

Naija News reports that Oluomo, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Ifo State Constituency 1 seat.

According to the results from the electoral umpire, the Ogun State Speaker emerged winner with 7,546 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogundele Okikiola who scored 6,569 votes.

It was however learnt that with the Speaker’s victory, the APC now has 17 seats out of the 26-member Ogun State House of Assembly, followed by the PDP with nine.