APC’s Festus Daumiebi Rejects Gov’ship Primary Election Results In Bayelsa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Daumiebi has rejected the results of the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship Primary Election.

Naija News reports that Daumiebi, who was one of the aspirants who contested in the primary has kicked at the outcome of the exercise.

It would be recalled that the Primary Election Committee headed by Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (rtd), declared the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, as the winner of the election after polling 52,061 votes to defeat his closest rival Joshua MacIver who got 2,078 votes.

While Chief David Lyon scored 1591 votes, Daumiebi, scored 557, Ongoebi Etebu Maureen scored 1277 votes, and Ogbomade Johnson had 584 votes.

However, Daumiebi has contested the election process that produced Timipre Sylva as the winner and the APC governorship candidate in the state for the November 11 polls.

Daumiebi, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, alleged that there was no election in the wards across the state because officials of the party who were sent to conduct the election failed to turn up.

He, therefore, claimed that even though the party promised free, fair and credible primary polls, the elections were only held in selected places where the election officials tried to pass off a simulation of an election.

He further alleged that the process of the April 14 primary polls was undermined, marred by irregularities and heavily compromised.