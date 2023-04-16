APC Candidate Wins Sokoto Supplementary Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Shehu Nasiru, as the winner of the Denge-Shuni/Bodinga/Tureta Federal Constituency in Sokoto State.

The outcome of the poll was announced on Sunday by the state returning officer, Professor Chika Muhammad, Naija News reports.

The Don of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the APC candidate scored polled 40,994 votes in the Saturday election, defeating his closest opponent, the incumbent Hon. Shehu Balarabe Kakale, who garnered a total number of 35,687 votes after the supplementary elections.

Kakale was elected as a member of the Federal House of Representatives in 2019 under the platform of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday asked the people of his state to forgive him.

Ganduje stated this when he attended a Ramadan Tafseer in Al-Fruqan Jumaat Mosque, Alu Avenue Kano.

According to Ganduje, he needs to seek for forgiveness because he has very few days to leave office.

He further stated that he has forgiven anyone who offended him and he wanted them to also forgive him.

Ganduje said, “With this, I can say that the end of my tenure has come as a governor of Kano state. I am bidding you farewell and I wish you all the best in life.

“For those whom we have offended, already our Imam has preached about forgiveness. From my own side, I have forgiven you all. Whatever someone said about me I forgive him. I also beg you to forgive me. Thank you.”

Ganduje in another Tafseer session led by Sheikh Nasidi Abubakar Gorondutse said, “I spent 6 years as a commissioner in Kano, 8 years as deputy governor and now 8 years as governor of Kano state. So I must thank Almighty God for these blessings.

“But for this long period, there must be some places where I did right and where I did wrong. Sometimes someone will commit an offence on your behalf. For whatever wrong I did, please I seek for your forgiveness.”