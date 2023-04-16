Adamawa: Keyamo Reacts As INEC Suspends Results Collation

The Minister of State of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the collation of results in the Adamawa State Governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported that INEC suspended the collation of the result after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunus Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani the winner of the state governorship election.

INEC, however, moments after denied declaring Binani winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

INEC made this known in a statement on its official Twitter page signed by its National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

Keyamo in reaction to the development said the ruling party awaits further instructions from the electoral body.

The Minister in a post on his Twitter account wrote, “following the earlier reports by the media of Binani’s declaration, I have just been informed of the position of INEC nullifying (for now) the declaration and suspending the collation process. We will therefore await further action by INEC.”