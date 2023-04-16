10th NASS: APC Govs Raise Alarm Over Alleged Attempts By Aspirants To Offer $1 Million Per Vote 

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have raised alarm over an alleged attempt by some lawmakers seeking positions in the 10th National Assembly to pay as much as $1 million to individuals to get elected.

Naija News gathered that this is as the APC governors revealed that two aspirants seeking the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate President are ready to raise the bribery bar to as much as $1 million per head and vote.

As the tussle for the leadership positions of the 10th NASS gets hotter, the governors in a memo addressed to the governor-elect, Bola Tinubu alleged that they were aware of ‘rumours’ that two lawmakers, one aspiring for Senate President and another for Speaker of the House of Representatives, have expressed willingness to offer between $500,000 and $1 million per lawmaker in exchange for votes.

It was learnt from Premium Times that the APC governors refused to mention the names of the two aspirants involved in the alleged bribery issue, but they said they were APC members.

In their memo, they said “Indeed, it is being rumoured that one aspirant for the Senate Presidency and another for Speakership are willing to offer as much as $500,000 to $1 million per vote. Opposition party members of the National Assembly are being courted with the likelihood of the 2015 situation presenting itself if care is not taken.”