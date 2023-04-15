Thugs Snatch Ballot Box Amidst Heavy Security Presence In Imo Supplementary Election

Some political thugs led by suspected armed security men on Saturday disrupted the Imo State supplementary election.

Naija News learnt that the thugs snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

According to Vanguard, about five thugs invaded the polling units around 09:19 am despite the heavy presence of security men.

One of the voters identified as Chibuike, who spoke with the aforementioned publication said the residents are scared for their safety stressing that security armored vehicles were seen patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

He said: “We are afraid. You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people and you it was planned. We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”

LP Aspirant Killed PDP Chieftain Over Political Ambition

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command over the murder of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Peter Nweke.

According to the state police command, hoodlums suspected to be loyalists of a rival party tortured Nweke to death on March 18, 2023.

Nweke was murdered in the Umuezeokaoha community, in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state while working as his party’s agent in the area.

The Ebonyi State Police command in a statement released through its spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the suspects confessed to the crime.