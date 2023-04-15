LP Aspirant Killed PDP Chieftain Over Political Ambition – Ebonyi police

Four persons have been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command over the murder of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Peter Nweke.

According to the state police command, hoodlums suspected to be loyalists of a rival party tortured Nweke to death on March 18, 2023.

Nweke was murdered in the Umuezeokaoha community, in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state while working as his party’s agent in the area.

The Ebonyi State Police command in a statement released through its spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the suspects confessed to the crime.

The statement reads, “During the interrogation of the suspects, the first suspect, Leonard Kelechi Nwali, a Labour Party House of Assembly aspirant, Ezza North Constituency, confessed to hiring the assailants who were meant to torture the late Peter Nweke. However, he died in the process. According to him, the late Peter Nweke posed a threat to his political ambition, so he contacted one Akwasi of Umuezeoka, in Ezza North LGA, who spearheaded the torture that eventually resulted in the death of Mr Peter Nweke.

“The second suspect, Onyebuchi Chita, of Nkomoro community, in the same local government area, confessed to having brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community, where Peter Nweke was killed.

“The third suspect, Aloke Obinna, of the Ogboji community, confessed to having given his motorcycle to one Onyebuchi Chita for escape after the incident.

“While Ifeanyi Nwokpuku, the fourth suspect, of Ogboji community in Ezza North LGA, conspired with one Sampson Nweke, who pointed Peter Nweke out to the killers.”

Onovwakpoyeya said the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the investigations.