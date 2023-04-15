Spalletti Confirms Osimhen’s Inclusion In Napoli’s Squad Against Verona

Victor Osimhen will be available for Saturday’s match against Hellas Verona, according to Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Serie A match will be Victor Osimhen’s first match after the March international break. Recall that the 24-year-old Nigerian striker was sidelined for almost a month due to a thigh injury.

Coach Spalletti said Osimhen would have to play the league game against Verona later today to gain match fitness ahead of their UEFA Champions League return leg against AC Milan.

Recall that Osimhen missed the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash against Milan at San Siro which Napoli lost 1-0. They need to beat AC Milan 2-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday, April 18 to qualify for the next round of the competition. To do that, Osimhen’s firepower is needed upfront.

Ahead of the Napoli Vs Verona game which will kick off at 17:00 (5 PM WAT) later today, coach Luciano Spalletti said: “The conditions are good, we made a meeting with the doctors this morning (Friday) and it seemed to us the natural consequence of everything that came out of calling him up for tomorrow’s (Saturday) match.

“It’s clear that the goal is to get him at his best for Tuesday’s match, but tomorrow (Saturday) he’ll be with us on the bench.

“Whoever takes to the pitch tomorrow will have to do so knowing that they are playing one of the most important matches in this season.

“Some changes will be made, I don’t know what that means reasoned or unreasoned.’’